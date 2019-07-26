Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Valuation Declined While Artal Group Sa Has Upped Holding; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Position in Select Med Hldgs (SEM) Has Raised by $914,200

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 65,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,300 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 420,853 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 19.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Baylor Scott & White Health and Select Medical Expand Joint Venture into the Austin Area; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 13.32M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

