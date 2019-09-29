Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stock Declined While Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Holding by $31.28 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Boosted by $335,544 as Shares Rose

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 58.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 695,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.68 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,352 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim And. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited, Japan-based fund reported 58,681 shares. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,087 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 60,538 shares. Mufg Americas Holding invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Perkins Capital Management owns 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,875 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company has 47,079 shares. Fil holds 0.01% or 217,981 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24.90M shares. L And S Advisors Inc owns 5,622 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.37% or 738,044 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Llc has invested 0.83% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baupost Group Limited Liability Com Ma owns 13.00M shares for 5.34% of their portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc by 646,204 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 126,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athenex Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Reports Positive CHMP Recommendation Approval of Opdivo (nivolumab) Flat Dosing Schedule – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Grow More Selective in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9,918 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,512 shares. Numerixs Inv accumulated 6,400 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kopp Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 4,911 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 30,407 shares. One Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 28,513 shares. Kiltearn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 998,870 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Charter Trust Co owns 13,121 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 9,750 shares. Wade G W has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 198,100 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 257,775 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,401 shares to 55,003 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,854 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Companies Hiking Dividends Should Blow Away Treasury Bonds in the Years Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: CarMax, BlackBerry End In The Red After Earnings – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.