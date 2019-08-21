Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stock Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Its Position; Broadview Advisors Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $340,200 as Valuation Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 275.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 783,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.91 million, up from 284,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 5.88M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 21,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 44.17 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.32 million shares to 53,849 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 42,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,812 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares to 158,475 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 36,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.