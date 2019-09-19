Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Stake Maintained by Verition Fund Management Llc; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stock Value Declined While Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $29.02 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 74.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 763,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 267,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 622,558 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 768.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 135,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 153,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 17,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Comml Bank Of Raymore accumulated 6,280 shares. Whitebox Ltd Liability reported 199,740 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Azimuth Cap Ltd invested 0.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alberta Inv Management Corporation reported 1.30M shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 0.73% or 28,888 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.09% or 1.65M shares. Perkins Mgmt has 18,875 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vigilant Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated has invested 0.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ckw Grp owns 2,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP invested in 6,700 shares. 86,861 are held by Raymond James Trust Na.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 122,273 shares to 13,982 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,800 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Honeywell Int has 86,942 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 100 shares. Moreover, Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 304,300 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 295 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 7,596 shares stake. Etrade Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 30,420 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 80,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 6,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 586,048 were reported by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. 664,439 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 131,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $187,850 activity.

