Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Its Stake by $395,129; Argent Trust Company Increases Position in International Business Machines (IBM)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 8,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 10,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39 million shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 35,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 31,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Finance Inc invested in 6,075 shares. 12,420 were reported by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited holds 9,548 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gabalex Mngmt Limited Company invested in 1.72% or 125,000 shares. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 6,858 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 0.04% stake. D E Shaw & Inc owns 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.72 million shares. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 20,886 shares. 5,139 are owned by Osborne Partners Mgmt Lc. 12,140 are owned by Hightower Trust Services Lta. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y holds 0.96% or 18,001 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Ltd Liability Company holds 28,448 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr reported 432,808 shares stake. Wealthquest reported 0.08% stake. Osterweis Cap holds 13,289 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Celgene buy OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 29,365 shares to 147,927 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,145 are held by Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Plancorp Limited invested 0.41% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holderness Invests reported 14,680 shares. Foundation Resource Management has 1,618 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weatherly Asset Management Lp owns 16,773 shares. Beacon Grp Inc Inc holds 4,541 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Intrust Retail Bank Na invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,129 shares. Asset Gru owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,550 shares. 1.00 million are held by Parnassus Investments Ca. Pitcairn reported 4,181 shares. Sun Life owns 0.38% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,169 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,004 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.