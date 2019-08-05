Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Holder Artal Group Sa Increased Position by $4.70 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Increased Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) Holding by $10.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (TEVA) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 678,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 4.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.32M, up from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 14.17 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 15.42 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.23% or 107.62M shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.03% or 870 shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested in 641,738 shares or 1.7% of the stock. 4,284 are held by First Commonwealth Pa. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 97,067 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. 504,350 were reported by Kahn Brothers Group De. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,411 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,150 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 171,024 shares. 61,638 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. Field Main Bankshares holds 0.52% or 11,510 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv holds 0.26% or 22,075 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 22.54M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 250,000 shares to 5.01M shares, valued at $101.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

