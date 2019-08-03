Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined While Natixis Cut by $17.12 Million Its Position; As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Valuation Declined, Redmile Group Has Lifted Holding

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 503,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 4.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 3.08 million shares traded or 67.84% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology

Natixis decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 59.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 364,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 245,987 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 610,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Optimum Invest Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 700 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 29,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Gru Pcl has 20,655 shares. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 29,927 shares. Samlyn Lc, a New York-based fund reported 370,840 shares. Prelude Management Ltd accumulated 710 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 290,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 1.19M shares. 933 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Com. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.09% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 6,579 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 235,709 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $18.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 183,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,932 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Shares Down – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Clovis stock drops almost 16 percent on missed revenue – BizWest” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 457,064 shares to 996,103 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 62,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru owns 573,969 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Redmile Gru Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) has 2.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Security Tru has 0.97% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement System has 71,381 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 132,157 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 38,508 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp reported 14,738 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.22% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 789 shares. Kj Harrison And accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First Mercantile owns 15,435 shares. Grace & White Inc New York invested in 0.11% or 9,848 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 23,880 shares. Family Management accumulated 17,396 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.