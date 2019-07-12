Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Valuation Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Upped by $1.82 Million Its Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Declined While Baldwin Brothers Has Lowered Its Stake by $369,460

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 38,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 63,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 7.00M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAl as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14,000, down from 3,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.26. About 673,645 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.10M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Montag A & Associates Inc holds 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,966 shares. 66,109 are owned by Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 82,625 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Fin stated it has 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Llc accumulated 6,069 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,589 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 582,126 shares. New South Cap holds 0.01% or 8,312 shares. 279,627 are owned by Qs Ltd Llc. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,880 shares. Cap Investors reported 400,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 14,079 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 48,383 shares to 142,907 shares, valued at $25.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 61,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advisors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Franklin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 155,250 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 33,217 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 366,782 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Umb Bank N A Mo has invested 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nebraska-based Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 26,056 are owned by Allstate. State Street reported 21.67 million shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.13% or 5,493 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Amica Mutual Commerce holds 20,914 shares. Moreover, Portland Glob Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,816 shares.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,177 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (NYSE:APU).