Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) to pay $0.41 on Nov 1, 2019; LEOPALACE21 ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (LEOPF) Shorts Up By 65.03%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is expected to pay $0.41 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:BMY) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current price of $49.74 translates into 0.82% yield. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 9.66M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.36 billion. The firm offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus infection. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Opdivo, a biological product for the treatment of anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; Orencia, a biological product that targets adult patients with active rheumatoid arthritis and prostate-specific antigen; and Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,660 were accumulated by Puzo Michael J. Capital invested in 0.14% or 13.00 million shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc reported 84,717 shares. D E Shaw Communications Inc has 1.65 million shares. Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 16,973 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Company. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 15,909 shares. Whalerock Point Lc accumulated 31,107 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 276,807 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Lp. First Allied Advisory Service Inc has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 84,251 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 138,713 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Jag Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,865 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 9.37% above currents $49.74 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3.