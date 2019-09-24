Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) to pay $0.41 on Nov 1, 2019; Ceco Environmental (CECE)’s Sentiment Is 1.51

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is expected to pay $0.41 on Nov 1, 2019. (NYSE:BMY) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current price of $50.52 translates into 0.81% yield. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY

Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 53 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 35 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ceco Environmental Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 23.37 million shares, up from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ceco Environmental Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 26 Increased: 34 New Position: 19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $82.64 billion. The firm offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus infection. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Opdivo, a biological product for the treatment of anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; Orencia, a biological product that targets adult patients with active rheumatoid arthritis and prostate-specific antigen; and Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.68% above currents $50.52 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.56% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,500 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 517,256 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,113 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Argyle Management Inc reported 80,608 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 165,198 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 6,709 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kanawha Mgmt Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 69,939 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 1,654 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Overbrook holds 0.08% or 8,290 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). North Star Asset Management holds 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,940 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 397,982 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Century invested in 2.11 million shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,700 activity.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CECE’s profit will be $4.93M for 13.27 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 7.44% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. for 4.66 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 209,344 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 148,829 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.76% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 169,956 shares.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $261.57 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 35,672 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500.