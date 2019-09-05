Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Hamel Associates Cut Its Holding; As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Share Value Declined, Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 3.30 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company's stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 561,147 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,611 shares to 81,596 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Montag A Assocs has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,196 shares. 117,506 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 31,661 were reported by Secor Capital Lp. Parkside National Bank & Trust & reported 16,466 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors reported 219,703 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mai reported 139,458 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Edgemoor Inv Advsr stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Madison Inv Hldg invested in 96,671 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,000 shares. Forbes J M Communication Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 11,525 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by:

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,611 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 16,375 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). New York-based Thematic Prns Ltd Com has invested 2.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 92,722 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 24,725 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 88,400 are owned by Ci Invests. Bessemer Grp accumulated 0% or 448 shares. Davenport & Lc has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Twin Cap reported 25,510 shares stake. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.43% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Rech Glob Invsts has 0.26% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 6.14 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1.71 million shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: