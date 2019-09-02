Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $585,291; Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 56.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 9,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 21,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 8,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,851 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 31,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 7,846 shares. Mairs Pwr holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 249,356 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 336,465 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cambridge has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nadler Finance Gp Inc reported 5,612 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny has 10,105 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd owns 114,938 shares. City holds 49,764 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,888 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 260,856 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. New South Mngmt invested in 8,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Elm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,958 shares. 6,286 were reported by Wealth Architects Lc. 539,857 are held by Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares to 271,949 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cabot reported 9,000 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 94,986 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 71,756 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Capital Advisors has 172,612 shares. Patten Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.17% or 9,040 shares. Moreover, Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ckw Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp owns 96,628 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 2,135 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd holds 22,213 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Eqis Mngmt owns 53,878 shares. Country Club Communications Na has 1.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3,971 shares to 6,727 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).