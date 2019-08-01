Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Boosted Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 70.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 945,332 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 85,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.66 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 5.41 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Put) by 137 shares to 222 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Put).

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Expedia (EXPE) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group (EXPE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11 million for 9.02 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 16,662 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt owns 2,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset One Com Ltd reported 103,475 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 197,481 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 11,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 235,332 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% or 176,247 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 6,820 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Kepos Cap LP has 0.1% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 6,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% or 73,300 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs reported 40,717 shares stake. Natl Asset owns 3,550 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Celgene buy OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 13,492 shares to 138 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,495 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).