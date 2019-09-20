Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lifted Position by $2.74 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose While Par Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $19.34 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 781.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 60,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 68,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 7,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 3.32 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 264,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 314,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 97,811 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,307 shares to 85,170 shares, valued at $25.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,062 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.07 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 316,281 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trivago N V by 7.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).