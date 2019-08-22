Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Its Position; David R Rahn & Associates Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 12,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 47,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 2.49 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 3.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ibm Retirement Fund has 27,750 shares. Company Comml Bank has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 288,935 shares. 244,370 were reported by Kornitzer Management Inc Ks. 617,071 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Com. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel stated it has 1.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altfest L J Co stated it has 0.66% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 147,529 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 102,524 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 253,673 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,364 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,340 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,365 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,523 shares to 119,578 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,155 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).