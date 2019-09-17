Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; As Popular (BPOP) Market Value Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted by $1.10 Million Its Position

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 156,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08M, down from 168,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 6.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 120,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 100,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 346,103 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 16,498 shares to 60,071 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock Corporation holds 33,745 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp reported 60,337 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.30 million shares. Inverness Counsel Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 23,540 shares. 1.28 million are owned by Korea. Raymond James Financial Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 440,405 shares. Hartford Mgmt invested in 0.98% or 64,970 shares. Brighton Jones Llc invested in 0.06% or 11,535 shares. 1.14M are owned by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd. First Allied Advisory holds 84,251 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service Incorporated reported 0% stake. Beacon Fincl Group Incorporated accumulated 73,277 shares. Estabrook Management reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns stated it has 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Advisory Networks Limited Liability holds 0% or 535 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 5,651 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Lp owns 73,666 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt reported 2,734 shares stake. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 38,128 shares. Alps reported 7,054 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 70,900 shares in its portfolio. 88,036 were accumulated by Century. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 4.39 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 106,716 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6,700 shares to 55,069 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 63,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,700 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).