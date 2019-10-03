Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted by $447,660 Its Holding; Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $1.03 Million; Share Price Rose

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36 million, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $145.65. About 269,242 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 9,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 240,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92 million, up from 230,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 29,360 shares to 236,039 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.14 million for 13.29 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,535 shares to 36,329 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 6,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,099 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

