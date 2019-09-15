Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Bluefin Trading Decreased Its Position by $112.25 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Valuation Declined While Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 7,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 124,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 131,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15,315 shares to 70,915 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 228,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Management owns 0.73% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,829 shares. Agf Invs America reported 43,371 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cannell Peter B And Co Inc invested 0.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,060 shares in its portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has 0.39% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,200 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,293 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 118,756 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Tru Na reported 37,916 shares stake. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 146,161 shares. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 154,645 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 14.23M shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 156 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.25% or 64,480 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 9,775 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.41% or 177,624 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 37,617 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.25% or 4.17 million shares. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.45% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 370,723 shares. Daiwa Gp holds 0.04% or 47,957 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 186 shares. Burt Wealth holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artisan Ltd Partnership invested 0.75% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Regent Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.4% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,190 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 35,137 shares to 43,345 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 256,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.