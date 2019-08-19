Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Maintained by Clark Capital Management Group Inc; Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 148.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 703,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.12 million, up from 473,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 9.63 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces EMA Validation of the Application for a New lndication for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 48.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 38,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 41,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 470,296 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers Names Nathaniel Dalton CEO; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 49,974 shares. Savings Bank Of The West invested in 0.11% or 19,779 shares. 16,531 are held by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Naples Global Advsrs Lc owns 22,132 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assoc, Kentucky-based fund reported 132,157 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.25% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. New York-based M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 11,472 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 31,107 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Hennessy Advsrs has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 102,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 789 shares. Bb&T stated it has 340,203 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Coho Partners Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,600 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 139,129 shares to 203,855 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 45,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,284 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,037 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prns. D E Shaw & Co stated it has 215,167 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,923 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associate Inc reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 572,002 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,225 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 55,106 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 312,381 shares. M&T Bancorp stated it has 4,877 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,670 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 98,903 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “AMG Looks for a 2019 Bounce – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.