Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Held by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; Managed Asset Portfolios Maintains Position in Ebay (EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 401,641 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 392,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 1.23 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 21,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 41,471 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 20,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 2.41 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic-Commerce Outlook: Rich Valuation Limits Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Best Buy Shares Drop After Earnings Beat, but e-Commerce Looks Strong – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: eBay, Clearway Energy and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scout24’s activist shareholders gain non-executive board seat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 31,744 shares. Waverton Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 36,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 340,909 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.59% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8.00 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.1% or 114,827 shares. Provise Management Gp Lc reported 18,859 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 317,381 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sky Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,624 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.18% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 582,662 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 788,584 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 596,287 shares. Wright Service reported 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Burns J W And Com Inc New York owns 24,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tarbox Family Office holds 457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 15,109 were accumulated by Legacy Private. Cidel Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,650 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lucas Mgmt stated it has 35,118 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 68,939 shares. Fil owns 277,637 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 83,000 were reported by Fosun International Limited. Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5,114 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 3,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 40,924 shares to 7,309 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,282 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.