Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Has Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd; As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.91 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 18,127 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 40,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.42% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 11,310 shares to 57,938 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,888 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 4,795 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset holds 36,672 shares. Lourd Cap Lc has 13,114 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Donaldson Capital Management Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 44,638 shares. Acg Wealth owns 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 98,132 shares. Novare Management Limited Com accumulated 64,080 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Marietta Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,300 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 4,528 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Scotia Cap Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,165 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 84,174 shares. 582,126 were accumulated by Bb&T Ltd. Auxier Asset Management owns 5,844 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 23,537 shares.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 28,848 shares to 69,849 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 56,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.