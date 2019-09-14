Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Has Boosted by Tctc Holdings Llc; Beck Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Annaly Capital Management Com (NLY) by $557,721 as Stock Declined

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com (NLY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 61,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 256,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 318,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13.32M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 68,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 387,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.58 million, up from 319,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rdl Fincl Incorporated reported 5,564 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros reported 19,707 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.24% or 10,581 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 52.87 million shares. Roosevelt Group Inc has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sector Gamma As stated it has 9.85% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd holds 154,645 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Grp Inc Inc holds 1.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 1.17 million shares. First Personal Financial Services, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,629 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 386,949 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 676,987 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,744 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited owns 19,807 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Burney accumulated 8,625 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 15,858 shares to 341,467 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,632 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06M for 8.66 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Would Like To Offer You A Preferred Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management’s Dividend May Not Be Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital’s BV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 20 mREIT Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy This 11.3% Dividend Yield, Nice Discount To Book, Annaly Is Finally On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89 million. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14.