Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Upped Holding by $619,930; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Valuation Rose

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 223.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 13,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 6.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 33,142 shares to 99,789 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,112 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,775 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 14,079 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.06% or 136,989 shares. One Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,440 shares. Terril Brothers reported 470,599 shares. Security Natl Tru invested in 63,253 shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Liability owns 10,296 shares. 27,150 are owned by Quadrant Capital Mgmt. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 659,231 shares. Redmile Grp Inc Limited Com has 1.60M shares. 117,506 are held by Bokf Na. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 9,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc invested in 0.29% or 14,738 shares. Pinnacle Financial Partners accumulated 42,594 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 41,300 shares to 600,547 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,616 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisory Ser accumulated 0.05% or 4,197 shares. Cambridge Invest Research holds 0.02% or 33,453 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Llc holds 4.22% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Hartline Investment stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Beacon has 0.28% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 28,432 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 221,821 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 269,216 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cohen Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 41,000 shares. Narwhal Capital reported 29,350 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cambridge holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 5,000 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Company owns 18,725 shares. Alps Advsrs has 6.27% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New York-based Soros Fund Lc has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

