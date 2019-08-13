Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined While Mufg Americas Holdings Has Boosted Holding; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake by $38.25 Million as Stock Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 350,567 shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 18,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 416,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, up from 398,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 77,200 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $50.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 76,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,933 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 18,496 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 52,244 shares. 1,820 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Gam Ag invested in 0.12% or 45,759 shares. 321 are held by Ftb Advsr Inc. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 5,608 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 5,208 shares. The New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.33% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 73,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Laurion Capital Management Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 71,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 325,160 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 97,168 shares. Luxor Grp Lp invested 6.22% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 442,564 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 271,766 shares. Of Virginia Va has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has 1.72% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 66,465 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3.83M shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 1.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma invested in 4.99 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,846 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Co Mi Adv accumulated 8,651 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 512,457 shares. Fairfield Bush Company reported 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Agf Invests America holds 32,488 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited reported 879,900 shares. Moreover, Madison has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 96,671 shares. M Inc holds 0.35% or 31,881 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,585 shares to 464,375 shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

