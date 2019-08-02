Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined While Hennessy Advisors Boosted Holding; Central Securities Holding in American Express Co (AXP) Has Upped by $3.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 89,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 7.75M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 1.39M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca reported 0.01% stake. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Welch Gp Ltd owns 3,771 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Qv stated it has 257,709 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.31% or 16,078 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Madison Hldg has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 1.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pecaut Co owns 8,652 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 11,950 are held by Fruth Inv Management. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.39% or 355,196 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Cap holds 0.04% or 5,375 shares. Citigroup holds 430,529 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.01% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 128,084 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Linscomb Williams Incorporated reported 4,709 shares stake. Motco reported 14,362 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New South Cap holds 0.01% or 8,312 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 84,488 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cibc World reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bailard has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 52,954 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.11% or 6,156 shares. Canal Insur has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,948 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 23,300 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 11,198 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 41,600 shares to 271,200 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc Com (NYSE:CLH) by 41,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,700 shares, and cut its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.