Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined While Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Position by $3.75 Million; Orbimed Advisors Stake in Stryker (SYK) Has Lowered by $15.01 Million as Stock Value Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 79,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 253,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 333,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 54,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 130,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 1.16M shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 8,636 shares to 11,842 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 29,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth B (NYSE:TPVG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.87 million activity. Hutchinson Michael Damon had sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89 million on Wednesday, February 6. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock or 180 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 167,000 shares to 615,400 shares, valued at $49.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 47,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 828,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.