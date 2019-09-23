Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding by $300,060 as Stock Price Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 105,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 13,176 shares as the company's stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,825 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238,000, down from 16,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $147.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 683,339 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,256 shares to 6,281 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 203,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,440 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.86 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.