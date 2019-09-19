Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Towerview Has Raised Its Position by $675,000 as Stock Declined; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Price Rose While Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 13,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 173,031 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.06 million, up from 159,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $64.73. About 70,076 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 1.21 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Partners holds 0.16% or 52,508 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 276,807 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd invested in 12,639 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,044 shares. 121,470 were accumulated by Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership. Lynch & Associate In, Indiana-based fund reported 12,236 shares. Kistler owns 11,206 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 67,094 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 356,570 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 675 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 8,450 shares. 211,261 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

