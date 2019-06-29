Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Cut Holding by $799,000; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Share Price Declined, G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed by $300,902 Its Stake

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.40 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 536,321 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.59M, down from 553,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.62 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.02% or 64,900 shares. Scotia Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 11,669 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 228,000 shares. Moreover, Penn Capital Inc has 0.53% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Key Group Holdings (Cayman) stated it has 4.74% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 21,607 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 85,502 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 552,900 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4,171 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 49,382 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 188,325 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AbbVie, Idexx Labs And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Oil Stocks Are Down 25% in 2018. Should You Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Too Late to Buy Celgene Stock? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cancer-Treatment Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Drugs Under FDA Review With Blockbuster Potential – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,355 are owned by Stearns Financial Services Group Inc. Smith Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.25M shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. 33,545 are owned by Woodstock. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,403 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 175,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Co. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 0.07% or 3,276 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 753,200 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.26% or 28,685 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated has 3.35% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Linscomb & Williams Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,709 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 0.34% or 88,490 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hyman Charles D reported 190,915 shares.