Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Lifted Holding; Intersect Capital Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $340,614

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 223.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 13,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.02% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 33.37M shares traded or 147.91% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company Ny has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1,487 are owned by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability. 13,944 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. 13,295 were accumulated by Blue Fincl. Ar Asset Mgmt holds 1.07% or 59,924 shares in its portfolio. Sol Cap Management has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). American Assets Management Lc holds 0.39% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Ltd owns 10,296 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd owns 186,692 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,150 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny holds 53,320 shares. Product Llc holds 645,994 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Westfield Management Limited Partnership reported 1.19% stake.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,682 shares to 198,198 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,195 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1,582 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested in 41,626 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 23,887 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Df Dent And Communication Inc owns 884 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 221,376 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,793 shares. 12,146 are owned by Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Boltwood Cap invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lazard Asset Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 22,995 shares. Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,400 shares. Montag A Associates holds 0.8% or 22,482 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,395 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.