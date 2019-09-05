Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position by $1.01 Million; Verition Fund Management Holding in Semtech (SMTC) Upped by $392,900 as Stock Price Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 90.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The hedge fund held 16,509 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 8,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 159,133 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 47C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Semtech: Glen M. Antle Won’t Run for Re-Election to Board in June

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 143.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 21,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 1.82M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.