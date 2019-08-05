Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted Holding by $6.86 Million; As Teva Pharm (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 10.38M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Teva Sells $4.5 Billion of Junk Bonds in High-Yield Debut Deal; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Pernix Therapeutics to Resume Distribution of 20mg Dosage Strength of Zohydro ER (hydrocodone Bitartrate) With BeadTek on March 28; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda® in the United States

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 145,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.93 million shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Barbuto & Johansson, PA reminds TEVA, EQT, FRED and RBGLY Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are Investors Passing on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $623.05 million for 3.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Harbour Management Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.51% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,443 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd Company reported 8,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sfe Counsel holds 0.78% or 36,440 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 48,953 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co reported 0.3% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Capital reported 57,068 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 5,062 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.46% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amp Capital Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 906,054 shares. Mathes Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,959 shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 26,428 shares. Drexel Morgan owns 9,298 shares. 175,514 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated. American Century Cos stated it has 2.32 million shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,238 shares to 137,416 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).