Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Raised Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Lourd Capital Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 11,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,766 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 21,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 1.47M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 9,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,265 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, up from 228,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 3.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15,729 shares to 2,126 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,173 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

