Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lowered Position by $45.28 Million as Share Value Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by $567,675

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09M shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 96,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 7,796 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, down from 103,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 21.11% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares to 230,157 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,060 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM).