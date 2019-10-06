Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lifted Holding; As Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed by $430,000 Its Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 781.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 60,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 68,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 7,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $2.80; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 466,315 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,025 shares to 37,220 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,523 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 5,250 shares. Iowa-based Hills Natl Bank Trust Com has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Mutual Ins Communications reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Salem Counselors has 60,876 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.05% stake. Amer Research & Mgmt holds 0.2% or 14,552 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 18,674 shares. Products Prns Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 645,934 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 26,276 shares. Community Comml Bank Na owns 0.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 52,094 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 738,831 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 17,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spc Fincl has 6,375 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 9,515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.