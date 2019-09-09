Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $334,170; Hanseatic Management Services Holding in Hess (HES) Decreased by $692,011 as Stock Price Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 4.07 million shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 09/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HESS AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY IS LOWER-COST OIL THAN ONSHORE SHALE

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,492 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 26,634 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Everett Harris And Ca reported 9,398 shares. Arrow, a New York-based fund reported 32,544 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 131,599 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc owns 7,663 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc owns 200,189 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru holds 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 103,702 shares. Roundview Llc holds 29,772 shares. Burney holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 9,625 shares. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,199 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Llc has 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pictet Asset Management reported 0.18% stake. Lbmc Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fmr has 0.22% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 31.02M shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 30,545 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 330,033 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.17% or 435,730 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited has 9.35 million shares. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 1.39% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Paradigm Asset Company Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 12,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.03% or 111,900 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3.30M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.17 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) has 66,791 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 15,988 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 45,937 shares.