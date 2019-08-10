Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $3.96 Million as Shares Declined; Bp Plc (BP) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $362,060 as Stock Price Declined

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14M shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP CFO SAYS NOT SURE $80 WOULD BE SUSTAINABLE ON MEDIUM BASIS; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Litasco director of trading departs as reshuffle continues; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – SOCAR AND BP SIGNED NEW PRODUCTION SHARING AGREEMENT (PSA) FOR JOINT EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF BLOCK D230 IN NORTH ABSHERON; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 12/03/2018 – BP selects McDermott and BHGE for subsea contracts for West African Tortue/Ahmeyim Development; 07/05/2018 – ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT – “LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUED NEGOTIATIONS TO SECURE SUPPLY FROM OTHER NORTH SLOPE PRODUCERS”

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 84,237 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 86,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $79.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 89,312 shares. British Columbia Invest Management reported 0.25% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 62,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,886 were accumulated by Notis. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,264 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 106,317 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coastline Tru invested in 0.24% or 33,155 shares. 59,924 are owned by Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 205,000 shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,853 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). L & S stated it has 5,622 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,182 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,910 shares to 59,682 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)