Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Sio Capital Management Cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $7.02 Million; Stock Declined

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 9,548 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 168,044 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 177,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $77.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 4.53M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc analyzed 75,484 shares as the company's stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 79,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 154,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 394,409 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited Company accumulated 6,286 shares. 617,071 are held by Jane Street Gru. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24.16M shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 15,950 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc reported 10 shares stake. Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corp accumulated 17,397 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0% or 199 shares. 19,165 are owned by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communication. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 65,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 82,767 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd accumulated 62,080 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Curbstone Mgmt Corporation holds 14,392 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Art Advsr owns 0.5% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 175,970 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has 0.59% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J, worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,933 shares to 36,607 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 86,857 shares to 254,581 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).