Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $3.53 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Raised Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 14,340 shares to 848,533 shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

