Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Ruffer Llp Raised Its Holding in Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) by $600,000

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 88.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 1.75M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.86% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 6.47 million shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has risen 43.53% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 03/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – AGREEMENT WITH OCCUPATIONAL LUNG DISEASE WORKING GROUP IS STILL SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY HIGH COURT; 03/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA GOLD PRODUCERS REACH CLASS ACTION SILICOSIS SETTLEMENT – LAWYERS; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold, Other SA Miners Settle Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 12/04/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Appendix To The Updated Wafi-Golpu Feasibility Study; 26/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Raises FY 2018 Production Guidance on Mine Purchase; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Gold Mining Companies Settle Silicosis Litigation; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 3Q Gold Production at 256 660 Oz; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD CEO PETER STEENKAMP COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 1.41M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Ptnrs reported 24,000 shares. Chem Bankshares holds 34,440 shares. South State Corp holds 0.25% or 49,974 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 28,776 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Provident reported 6,452 shares stake. Old Dominion Management Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,470 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 11,032 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Cap has 0.61% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% or 41,471 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meritage Portfolio Mngmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,105 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.49 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43M shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $218.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

