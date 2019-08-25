Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $11.37 Million as Share Value Declined; Sphera Funds Management LTD Increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position by $10.69 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 79,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 247,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, up from 168,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25 million shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 379,879 shares to 326,660 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 143,045 shares to 750,376 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.