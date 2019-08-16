Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $401,145; As Waters (WAT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 456,661 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares to 12,201 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Part 2 of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

