Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Amg National Trust Bank Cut Ball (BLL) Holding by $2.02 Million

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 6.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 35,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,750 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33 million, down from 836,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 840,160 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 30/03/2018 – Sprint Scores with Newest Network Innovation – Sprint Magic Ball; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – MASTER A MILLION™ BOUNCING BALL RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS ACTIVITY TOY OF THE YEAR AWARD AT THE TOY & BABY INDUSTRY AWARDS IN SWEDEN; 02/04/2018 – Ball to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2018

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 4,958 shares. Hbk LP holds 659,466 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Limited Liability owns 52,854 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Fruth Mgmt reported 18,233 shares. Appleton Ma owns 13,291 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 41,803 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13,233 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 4,125 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc holds 13,158 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 138,060 shares stake. 84,174 were accumulated by Btc Capital. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust, Washington-based fund reported 5,424 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,352 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.59 million for 27.92 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 109,492 shares. Private Advisor Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,260 shares. First Eagle Limited invested in 0.18% or 1.15 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 44,411 shares. Chilton Llc reported 3.07 million shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.11% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Cibc Asset invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 126,246 shares. Three Peaks Capital Management Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 82,240 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt accumulated 41,790 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 71,494 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 732,510 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 847 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 17,700 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 8,722 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 2,855 shares to 111,971 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci (EWL) by 24,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ball Aerospace Successfully Commissions Small Satellite, Begins On-Orbit Testing of Green Fuel – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6. 7,000 shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William, worth $371,886.