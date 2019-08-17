Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Increased Position; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose While Consulta LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 135,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.51M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 4,524 shares to 181,080 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 11,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,821 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).