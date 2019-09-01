Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Beech Hill Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $435,925; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $1.26 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 26/04/2018 – BMY ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 29,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 716,414 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.85 million, up from 687,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AIG to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 5,180 shares. Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 2,129 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt reported 1.01M shares stake. Moreover, Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.39 million shares. 8 were reported by Peoples Fincl. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Guardian Life Co Of America has 2,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 638,713 shares. Bridges Management owns 13,269 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.15% or 26,703 shares in its portfolio. 4,602 are owned by Salzhauer Michael. Andra Ap holds 0.04% or 30,600 shares. Pictet Comml Bank & Ltd has 24,970 shares. 13,114 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 120,418 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $47.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 210,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towerview Lc has 10,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Coho Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,600 shares. 16,540 were accumulated by Bath Savings Tru. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,253 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Personal Fincl stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 271,766 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 60,011 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 442,564 shares. 25,027 were reported by First Amer Comml Bank. 31,107 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Limited Liability. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.01% or 6,021 shares. 33,000 are held by Miracle Mile Lc. Boston Advsr Lc stated it has 71,937 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 77,381 shares to 20,506 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).