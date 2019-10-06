Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Has Increased Its Stake by $673,695; Phocas Financial Has Trimmed Quanta Services (PWR) Holding by $955,624; Share Price Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 25,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 258,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 283,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 654,212 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 22,236 shares to 55,272 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.24 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,313 shares to 25,336 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.