Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Bangor Savings Bank Boosted Holding by $673,695 as Valuation Declined; Sather Financial Group Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 2,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,962 shares to 269,339 shares, valued at $57.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl. Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,674 shares to 4,252 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 93,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,233 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

