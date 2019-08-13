Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Allstate Lowered Its Position by $1.18 Million; Donald Smith & Company Trimmed Its Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Holding by $8.15 Million; Share Value Rose

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 25,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 84,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 109,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 3.59 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 479,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.03 million, down from 8.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 344,239 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23,767 shares to 38,798 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 5,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1,005 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 14,863 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.56M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 0.3% or 47,351 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 84,488 shares. Wheatland Incorporated reported 28,400 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested in 413,345 shares. Everett Harris Commerce Ca owns 9,398 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Taylor Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Invesco Limited has 17.10M shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.07% or 167,442 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.37% or 439,268 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.