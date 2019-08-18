Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Hound Partners Lifted Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $13.05 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 223.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 13,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.32 million shares traded or 99.69% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 2.60M shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $86.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,150 shares to 21,959 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,088 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.