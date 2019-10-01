Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined While Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $2.79 Million; Ipg Investment Advisors Lowered Its Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New (CX) Stake by $29.99 Million; Stock Price Declined

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 62,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 779,446 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.35M, down from 841,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 2.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New (CX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 134,335 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.58M, down from 141,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex S A B De C V Sponsor Adr New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.875. About 1.07 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEEING WEAK DEMAND ENVIRONMENT IN COLOMBIA: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX CEO FERNANDO GONZALEZ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shs by 38 shares to 25,231 shares, valued at $692.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Att Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Sp Small (IJR).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 52,132 shares to 188,730 shares, valued at $54.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steris Plc by 17,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.